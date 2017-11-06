Grand Avenue Bridge Opens To Traffic Ahead Of Schedule

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – After months of frustration, the new Grand Avenue Bridge in Glenwood Springs opens to traffic.
It’s much to the relief of downtown business owners who have felt the impact of the massive construction project.
The project began early 2016, but all traffic has been forced on a lengthy detour around the area since August as the old Grand Avenue Bridge was demolished making way for the larger, reconfigured Bridge.
The project has impacted communities from New Castle to Aspen.
The vital link connecting them will open late Monday evening or Tuesday morning to vehicle traffic, depending on weather.
Monday, the community gathered for a walk across the newly finished structure a sign of relief and coming together that has altered so many lives during the project.
The new bridge and roadways will open some lanes as work continues in the area on landscaping, parking and other pedestrian area projects.
