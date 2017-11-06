Former DIA Worker Guilty In Bag Theft Case

By Brian Maass
DENVER (CBS4)– A former worker at Denver International Airport pleaded guilty this morning in connection with charges he looted passengers’ bags and stole guns out of their luggage.
Court records show Melvin Deandre Lewis, 24, pleaded guilty Monday morning to a misdemeanor theft charge and a felony charge of violating the pawnbrokers act. A felony theft count was dropped as part of the agreement.
CBS4 had reported that Lewis worked for Air Serv, a vendor that handles bags and other services for airlines. Denver police believed Lewis opened United Airlines passengers checked bags and stole firearms in April and on two occasions in May.
He denied all that when confronted by CBS4.
”No that was never me… that’s not me,” said Lewis. ”I never took anything out of no bag. I’m not really worried about it.”
Air Serv fired Lewis and his security badge was revoked June 1.
Lewis is scheduled to be sentenced Dec. 29.
