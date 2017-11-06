Former DIA Worker Guilty In Bag Theft Case

Filed Under: Air Serv, Checked Baggage, Denver International Airport, DIA, Melvin Lewis, United Airlines

By Brian Maass

DENVER (CBS4)– A former worker at Denver International Airport pleaded guilty this morning in connection with charges he looted passengers’ bags and stole guns out of their luggage.

Court records show Melvin Deandre Lewis, 24, pleaded guilty Monday morning to a misdemeanor theft charge and a felony charge of violating the pawnbrokers act. A felony theft count was dropped as part of the agreement.

dia baggage thefts 10pkg transfer frame 2522 Former DIA Worker Guilty In Bag Theft Case

CBS4 Investigator Brian Maass interviews Melvin Lewis (credit: CBS)

CBS4 had reported that Lewis worked for Air Serv, a vendor that handles bags and other services for airlines. Denver police believed Lewis opened United Airlines passengers checked bags and stole firearms in April and on two occasions in May.

He denied all that when confronted by CBS4.

dia baggage thefts 10pkg transfer frame 1949 Former DIA Worker Guilty In Bag Theft Case

CBS4 Investigator Brian Maass interviews Melvin Lewis (credit: CBS)

”No that was never me… that’s not me,” said Lewis. ”I never took anything out of no bag. I’m not really worried about it.”

Air Serv fired Lewis and his security badge was revoked June 1.

mug background27 Former DIA Worker Guilty In Bag Theft Case

Melvin Lewis (credit: Denver DA)

Lewis is scheduled to be sentenced Dec. 29.

dia baggage thefts 10pkg transfer frame 389 Former DIA Worker Guilty In Bag Theft Case

(credit: CBS)

CBS4 Investigator Brian Maass has been with the station more than 30 years uncovering waste, fraud and corruption. Follow him on Twitter @Briancbs4.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Weather App
Future Leaders
Together 4 Colorado

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch