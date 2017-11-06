Denver Could Be First City Outside Of California To Ban Cat Declawing

DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver City Council is asking for residents’ opinions about declawing cats. Last month, the council unanimously voted to advance a proposal to ban cat declawing.

The council will hold an open comment public meeting on the matter Monday at 6 p.m. The meeting will take place at the City and County Building.

The proposal will ban cat declawing unless it is deemed medically necessary by a veterinarian.

Declawing amputates the first digit on a cat’s claw, removing bone and tendon that grow nail fiber to the first knuckle.

If Denver adopts this ordinance, they will be the first city outside of the state of California to do so.

