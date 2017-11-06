WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY: 1-2" Snow Expected In Metro Area: Latest Forecast | Traffic Cameras | School Closings

Proposed Cat Declawing Ban Passes 1st Hearing

Filed Under: Cat Declawing Ban, Denver City Council

By Stan Bush

DENVER (CBS4) – 10-year-old Ruby Jarock thought a ban on declawing was important enough to come to a Denver City Council meeting herself.

cat declawing 10pkg transfer frame 180 Proposed Cat Declawing Ban Passes 1st Hearing

(credit: CBS)

“They always scratch, but that’s no really reason to cut off their first knuckle. What if they did that to us?,” asked Jarock.

cat declawing 10pkg transfer frame 150 Proposed Cat Declawing Ban Passes 1st Hearing

(credit: CBS)

Her mom, Danielle, owns a pet shop on Broadway.

“A lot of people who have their cats declawed are unfamiliar with the procedure,” she said.

cat declawing 10pkg transfer frame 549 Proposed Cat Declawing Ban Passes 1st Hearing

(credit: CBS)

Veterinarians call declawing a major and often painful surgery. The procedure is an amputation of a cats first knuckle.

cat declawing 10pkg transfer frame 1665 Proposed Cat Declawing Ban Passes 1st Hearing

(credit: CBS)

The ban would outlaw the procedure in Denver unless a surgery was medically necessary.

cat declawing 10pkg transfer frame 1089 Proposed Cat Declawing Ban Passes 1st Hearing

Denver City Councilor Kendra Black (credit: CBS)

“It’s painful, it’s cruel, and unnecessary, but it’s legal,” said Councilwoman Kendra Black, who sponsors the ban.

Vets say cats who are declawed are more likely to exhibit bad behaviors and eventually cause owners to give up on their pets.

cat declawing 10pkg transfer frame 1569 Proposed Cat Declawing Ban Passes 1st Hearing

(credit: CBS)

A ban could potentially lower the number of cats in rescue shelters.

Most veterinarians already say they won’t perform a declaw surgery for an owner’s vanity. However, supporters of the ban say a regulation is needed.

The council unanimously approved a 1st reading of the ban, 11-0. A final vote is expected Monday, Nov. 13.

Stan Bush is a general assignment reporter at CBS4. His stories can be seen on CBS4 News at 10. Read his bio and follow him on Twitter @StanBushTV.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Weather App
Future Leaders
Together 4 Colorado

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch