Murder Suspect Arrested After Car, Foot Chase Through Metro Area

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – A murder suspect was arrested in Aurora one week after the homicide occurred.

Police arrested Jacqueline Lucero early Monday morning. Lucero was arrested in connection with the murder of Adolph Arellano on Oct. 30.

Arellano, 30, of Denver, was shot in the parking lot in the 300 block of E. Highline Circle in Centennial.

Early Monday morning, the Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Fugitive Task Force learned about Lucero’s location near W. 72nd Avenue and S. Federal Boulevard. As law enforcement resources were being organized, Lucero left the location in a car.

Shortly after, she was spotted driving in the area of Quebec Street and E. 56th Avenue. She led officers on a pursuit through Denver, unincorporated Arapahoe County and Aurora until the car she was driving crashed near E. Alameda Avenue and S. Potomac Street.

After she ran away from officers, they chased her and took her into custody. She remains in custody for investigation of first-degree murder.

