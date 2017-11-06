COMING UP: Don't miss Xfinity Monday Live, with special guest Broncos center Matt Paradis. Watch it on CBS4 at 6:30 p.m. or head to ViewHouse Centennial to see it live!

Everyone Escapes Burning Apartment Building

Filed Under: Apartment Fire, Loveland, Loveland Fire, Maple Terrace Apartments

LOVELAND, Colo. (CBS4)– Everyone escaped unharmed from a burning apartment in Loveland early Monday morning.

The fire broke out at the Maple Terrace Apartments just before 8 a.m. Monday.

When crews arrived they found flames shooting from the windows of one apartment.

loveland apartment fire Everyone Escapes Burning Apartment Building

(credit: CBS)

Crews quickly got control of the fire and kept it contained to one unit. There is smoke damage to the two other units.

Nine units total were evacuated during the firefight. No one was hurt.

What caused the fire is under investigation.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Weather App
Future Leaders
Together 4 Colorado

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch