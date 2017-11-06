Everyone Escapes Burning Apartment Building

LOVELAND, Colo. (CBS4)– Everyone escaped unharmed from a burning apartment in Loveland early Monday morning.
The fire broke out at the Maple Terrace Apartments just before 8 a.m. Monday.
When crews arrived they found flames shooting from the windows of one apartment.
Crews quickly got control of the fire and kept it contained to one unit. There is smoke damage to the two other units.
Nine units total were evacuated during the firefight. No one was hurt.
What caused the fire is under investigation.