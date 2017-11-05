Trump Calls Texas Shooting An ‘Act Of Evil’

Filed Under: Church Shooting, Devin Kelley, Donald Trump, First Baptist Church, Sutherland Springs

TOKYO (CNN) – President Donald Trump on Monday morning decried the shooting in Texas as an “act of evil” and called it “horrific” in his first public remarks since a gunman killed 26 people in a Texas church.

“This act of evil occurred as the victims and their families were in their place of sacred worship. We cannot put into words the pain and grief we all feel and we cannot begin to imagine the suffering of those who lost the ones they love,” Trump said at the top of his previously scheduled remarks to business leaders at the US embassy in Tokyo.

Trump, speaking just hours after the shooting, said his “thoughts and prayers” are with the victims and their families, but did not suggest plans to take any legislative or other policy action to address the shooting.

Trump once again urged unity in the face of the latest mass shooting in US history and said it is what Americans “do best.”

“We pull together. We join hands, we lock arms and through the tears and through the sadness we stand strong, oh so strong,” Trump said.

gettyimages 870652838 Trump Calls Texas Shooting An Act Of Evil

SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, TX – NOVEMBER 5: Law enforcement officials gather near the First Baptist Church following a shooting on November 5, 2017 in Sutherland Springs, Texas. At least 20 people were reportedly killed and 24 injured when a gunman, identified as Devin P. Kelley, 26, entered the church during a service and opened fire. (Photo by Erich Schlegel/Getty Images)

Trump pledged his administration’s “full support to the great state of Texas and all local authorities investigating this horrible crime.”

(The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2017 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Weather App
Future Leaders
Together 4 Colorado

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch