Suspect Killed In Officer-Involved Shooting

Filed Under: Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office, Creekside Apartments, Douglas County, Officer-Involved Shooting, Parker, Parker Police Department

PARKER, Colo. (CBS4) – Residents at the Trailside Apartments in Parker called 911 after they say a strange man was knocking on their doors.

This happened near Twenty Mile Road and Mainstreet.

parker ois jb raw 03 concatenated 001954 frame 11052 Suspect Killed In Officer Involved Shooting

(credit: CBS)

When police arrived, they checked the plates of the suspect’s vehicle and found it was stolen from Mesa County.

parker ois jb raw 03 concatenated 001954 frame 10024 Suspect Killed In Officer Involved Shooting

(credit: CBS)

Three officers then exchanged gunfire with the suspect, who has not been identified.

The man was taken to a hospital where he later died. No officers or residents were hurt.

parker ois jb raw 03 concatenated 001954 frame 9137 Suspect Killed In Officer Involved Shooting

(credit: CBS)

Investigators say they found the suspect’s gun. Roads have reopened in the area.

The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office is leading the investigation.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Weather App
Future Leaders
Together 4 Colorado

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch