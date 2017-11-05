Suspect Killed In Officer-Involved Shooting

PARKER, Colo. (CBS4) – Residents at the Trailside Apartments in Parker called 911 after they say a strange man was knocking on their doors.
This happened near Twenty Mile Road and Mainstreet.
When police arrived, they checked the plates of the suspect’s vehicle and found it was stolen from Mesa County.
Three officers then exchanged gunfire with the suspect, who has not been identified.
The man was taken to a hospital where he later died. No officers or residents were hurt.
Investigators say they found the suspect’s gun. Roads have reopened in the area.
The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office is leading the investigation.