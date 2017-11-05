Several Shot At Church In Texas, Witnesses Report

SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, Tex. (CBS News) – Multiple witnesses told CBS affiliate KENS that several people were shot at First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs.
A witness at the scene told KENS a 2-year-old child was among the victims.
There is no word on the extent of the injuries or whether anyone was killed.
Dana Fletcher, a business owner in the area, told CBS News she saw a “ton” of sheriff’s vehicles and ambulances racing down the road.
She said she doesn’t know what happened but said there was heavy police presence and people being airlifted from the scene.
This is a developing story and will be updated.