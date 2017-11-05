Multi-Sensory Experiences At Museums During Denver Arts Week

DENVER (CBS4) – The 11th annual Denver Arts Week kicked off on Thursday, but the public was able to experience some of the city’s museums for free on Saturday night.
The Denver Museum of Nature and Science brought in art and actors to liven up their exhibits.
Professional artists from different genres helped create a multi-sensory experience.
It was also an opportunity for young artists from local communities to showcase their work.
“We have a very vibrant art community and a vibrant science and culture community. Everyone supported this organization when they voted for SCFD, and this is our way of giving back and showing our support and love for our community,” said Eric Godoy, Partnership Programs Coordinator.
Denver Arts Week runs through November 9. CBS4 is a proud sponsor.
