Mile High Holiday Mart Offers Shopping For A Good Cause

DENVER (CBS4) – The 38th Annual “Mile High Holiday Mart” will soon open up at University of Denver at the the Gates Field House.
The event gives people a head start on holiday shopping, while supporting a good cause.
The proceeds will go to the Junior League of Denver, helping develop the potential of women, and help improve literacy rates for children through the third grade.
Organizers say people will be able to buy a variety of products, including housewares, specialty food items, jewelry and clothes.
The event is from November 10 to 12.
CBS4 is a proud sponsor of the event.