Mile High Holiday Mart Offers Shopping For A Good Cause

DENVER (CBS4) – The 38th Annual “Mile High Holiday Mart” will soon open up at University of Denver at the the Gates Field House.

The event gives people a head start on holiday shopping, while supporting a good cause.

The proceeds will go to the Junior League of Denver, helping develop the potential of women, and help improve literacy rates for children through the third grade.

(credit: Junior League of Denver)

Organizers say people will be able to buy a variety of products, including housewares, specialty food items, jewelry and clothes.

The event is from November 10 to 12.

