K9 Calendars Fly Off Shelves At Police Fundraiser

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – The Aurora Police Department’s Canine (K9) unit say they’re blown away by the show of support following a fundraiser on Saturday.
The unit created 135 calendars featuring officers and their K9 counterparts.
The entire lot sold out in ten minutes.
The proceeds benefits a non-profit that helps provide bulletproof vests to police K9’s.
The department is ordering 200 more calendars. They’re $17 each. Checks need to be made out to “Vested Interest in K9’s” or “VIK9.”
You can send your payment to:
Sgt. B. Samuels
APD K9
13347 E. Montview Blvd.
Aurora, Co 80010