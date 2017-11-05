K9 Calendars Fly Off Shelves At Police Fundraiser

Filed Under: Arapahoe County, Aurora, Aurora K9 Unit, Aurora Police Department, Vested Interest in K9's

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – The Aurora Police Department’s Canine (K9) unit say they’re blown away by the show of support following a fundraiser on Saturday.

The unit created 135 calendars featuring officers and their K9 counterparts.

aurora k 9 calenders 10vo transfer frame 454 K9 Calendars Fly Off Shelves At Police Fundraiser

(credit: Aurora Police Department)

The entire lot sold out in ten minutes.

The proceeds benefits a non-profit that helps provide bulletproof vests to police K9’s.

The department is ordering 200 more calendars. They’re $17 each. Checks need to be made out to “Vested Interest in K9’s” or “VIK9.”

You can send your payment to:

Sgt. B. Samuels

APD K9

13347 E. Montview Blvd.

Aurora, Co 80010

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Weather App
Future Leaders
Together 4 Colorado

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch