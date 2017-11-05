Colorado MMA Fighter Crowned UFC Strawweight Champ

By Joel Hillan

DENVER (CBS4) – For the first time in Ultimate Fighting Championship history, a world championship belt is coming to Colorado.

Rose Namajunas, from the 303 area code, who trained at 303 Training Center in Westminster, defeated defending champion Joanna Yedrzejczyk at 3:03 in the first round.

“When she landed that hook and Joanna dropped we all jumped up and we started screaming,” said training partner J.J. Aldrich.

The girls who trained with Namajunas at the same gym welcomed the champion home at Denver International Airport on Sunday.

“I think we know Rose, and the type of person she is and we all knew she could get it done, but to get it done in the fashion she did, we’re just over the moon excited,” Aldrich said.

Namajunas still can’t believe it. “It felt unreal. Definitely like a movie,” she said.

“I think we’re all in shock we’re all like ‘Is this really happening right now?'” said Aldrich.

But, it is and 25-year-old Namajunas is the UFC Strawweight Champion of the World.

“[I’m going to] go home, sit down, maybe have a little shot of whiskey or something we’ll see,” said Namajunas.

A well-deserved break for someone who just made Colorado sports history.

“I’m just excited for her to enjoy this and then to move forward and hopefully keep it for a while,” said Namajuanas’ training partner, Audrey Perkins.

The time will come for Namajunas to defend her title, but today is not that day.

