Broncos Troubled By Penalties In Philly

PHILADELPHIA (CBS4) — The Denver Broncos were troubled by turnovers and penalties early in the game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Broncos were slapped with nine penalties for 70 yards in the first half.

Among the penalties: Shane Ray was called for jumping offsides and Darian Stewart was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct.

In comparison, the Eagles had two penalties for 10 yards.

PHILADELPHIA, PA – NOVEMBER 05: Quarterback Carson Wentz #11 of the Philadelphia Eagles runs the ball against outside linebacker Shane Ray #56 of the Denver Broncos during the first quarter at Lincoln Financial Field on November 5, 2017 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

Additionally, a pass thrown by Brock Osweiler was picked off in the first quarter.

The score was 31-9 with 1:20 left in the second quarter.

 

 

