Broncos Troubled By Penalties In Philly

PHILADELPHIA (CBS4) — The Denver Broncos were troubled by turnovers and penalties early in the game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
The Broncos were slapped with nine penalties for 70 yards in the first half.
Among the penalties: Shane Ray was called for jumping offsides and Darian Stewart was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct.
In comparison, the Eagles had two penalties for 10 yards.
Additionally, a pass thrown by Brock Osweiler was picked off in the first quarter.
The score was 31-9 with 1:20 left in the second quarter.