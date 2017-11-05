11-Year-Old Boy Missing From Colorado Springs

Filed Under: Colorado Springs Police Department, Missing Child

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – An 11-year-old boy is missing from Colorado Springs, police reported Sunday morning.

Trevon Tyrell Black is 4-feet tall and weighs 90 pounds, according to a statement released by the Colorado Springs Police Department.

missing boy 11 Year Old Boy Missing From Colorado Springs

Trevon Tyrell Black (credit: Colorado Springs Police Department)

Black walked away from the 4200 block of Drennan Road Saturday morning, police said.

He was last seen wearing gray sweat pants and a red T-shirt. He may have been wearing gray sneakers and a black jacket.

missing boy 2 11 Year Old Boy Missing From Colorado Springs

Trevon Tyrell Black (credit: Colorado Springs Police Department)

If you see him, please contact the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Weather App
Future Leaders
Together 4 Colorado

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch