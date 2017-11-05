11-Year-Old Boy Missing From Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – An 11-year-old boy is missing from Colorado Springs, police reported Sunday morning.
Trevon Tyrell Black is 4-feet tall and weighs 90 pounds, according to a statement released by the Colorado Springs Police Department.
Black walked away from the 4200 block of Drennan Road Saturday morning, police said.
He was last seen wearing gray sweat pants and a red T-shirt. He may have been wearing gray sneakers and a black jacket.
If you see him, please contact the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000.