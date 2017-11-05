Armed Robbery Leads To Arrests

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Four people are in custody following an armed robbery at a Colorado Springs hotel on Friday night.
Police say the suspects arranged to meet at the Baymont Inn and Suites near North Academy Boulevard and Interstate 25.
Officers say the victim, along with a woman and another friend, arranged through a website to meet someone at the hotel. It’s unclear which website, but police say it’s often used for criminal activity.
Police say one suspect led three others into the hotel through a back door and into a room.
That’s when one of them hit a victim in the head with a gun and stole jewelry, keys and a TV from the room.
Police later caught them. They also searched the home of one of the suspects and found firearms and methamphetamine inside.