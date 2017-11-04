Walmart Reopens After Triple Shooting

THORNTON, Colo. (CBS4)– The Walmart where three people were shot and killed, seemingly at random on Wednesday night, reopened on Saturday morning.
Police say Scott Ostrem, 47, walked into the Walmart at 98th and Grant Street at 6:10 p.m. Wednesday and opened fire, then ran away before he was arrested by Thornton police the next morning.
Ostrem appeared in court on Friday morning where he was advised of the murder charges filed against him.
Outside of court, some family members of victims carried a sign calling for Justice for Carlos Moreno.
He was shot to death along with Pamela Marques and Victor Vasquez.
Ostrem remains behind bars without bond. Formal charges are expected to be filed on Monday.