Murder Suspect Released, Re-Arrested After Courthouse Mix-Up

DENVER (AP) — Denver police have again arrested a man they say confessed to a 1978 killing — four days after he was released from custody because of a miscommunication between court officials.

Denver Police said in a twitter post that 60-year-old Shawn Mandell Winkler was arrested Friday night.
He’s accused of killing 18-year-old Van T. Rogers.

Police say Winkler confessed last month to bashing the victim’s head against a wall and stomping him to death behind an apartment complex in January 1978.

Denver District Attorney’s Office spokeswoman Maro Casparian says a judge had released Winkler on his own recognizance Monday night when prosecutors missed a deadline to file formal charges.

Casparian says prosecutors thought they needed only to notify the court of their intent to file charges by the deadline, which they did.
Corrects earlier version to show Maro Casparian is a spokeswoman for the county attorney’s office.

