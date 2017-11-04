Murder Suspect Released, Re-Arrested After Courthouse Mix-Up

DENVER (AP) — Denver police have again arrested a man they say confessed to a 1978 killing — four days after he was released from custody because of a miscommunication between court officials.
Denver Police said in a twitter post that 60-year-old Shawn Mandell Winkler was arrested Friday night.
He’s accused of killing 18-year-old Van T. Rogers.
Police say Winkler confessed last month to bashing the victim’s head against a wall and stomping him to death behind an apartment complex in January 1978.
Denver District Attorney’s Office spokeswoman Maro Casparian says a judge had released Winkler on his own recognizance Monday night when prosecutors missed a deadline to file formal charges.
Casparian says prosecutors thought they needed only to notify the court of their intent to file charges by the deadline, which they did.
