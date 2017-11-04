Latest Forecast: Gusty Wind Before Cold Front

By Dave Aguilera

DENVER (CBS4) – We have a super active weather day to look forward to on this Saturday. Lets start with the eastern plains. Cold moist air is still in place for the morning creating areas of fog in some spots. For the morning through 9am there is a Dense Fog Advisory in place east of Flagler out into Kansas.

For areas in and near the Front Range the story of the day is the wind. Strong southwest flow ahead of a fast moving cold front is bringing in gusty, downslope winds. These are Chinook winds that tend to warm afternoon highs. There is a High Wind Warning in place from Castle Rock past Colorado Springs through 3pm.

That same southwest flow is helping to create a few rain and snow showers in the mountains and the west to start the weekend. That moisture flow will be mixing it up with a cold front that will move across the state Saturday night. This will really ramp up snowfall in the northern and central mountains and cool down temperatures over the state on Sunday. There are Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories for snow in the mountains.

In the week ahead the forecast models are showing another cold wave pushing in on Tuesday with a chance for snow in the Denver metro area for the Tuesday morning commute.

