Dish Washing Detergent Pods Found In Halloween Candy

Filed Under: Colorado Springs, Detergetnt Pods, Finish Dish Washing Pods, Halloween, Halloween Candy, Jennifer Wiley, Trick or Treating

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– A mother in Colorado Springs was checking her kids Halloween candy when she found something surprising- dish washing detergent pods.

“I mean it’s silver, it’s shiny, it opens like candy, you know, you grab a handful including this, a kid, a parent would never notice,” said Jennifer Wiley.

co detergent pod candy 6vo frame 261 Dish Washing Detergent Pods Found In Halloween Candy

(credit: CBS)

The pods can make a person very sick if eaten.

Wiley isn’t sure where the pods came from but doesn’t think it was an accident.

co detergent pod candy 6vo frame 147 Dish Washing Detergent Pods Found In Halloween Candy

(credit: CBS)

Police didn’t get any other reports of that happening.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Weather App
Future Leaders
Together 4 Colorado

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch