Dish Washing Detergent Pods Found In Halloween Candy

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– A mother in Colorado Springs was checking her kids Halloween candy when she found something surprising- dish washing detergent pods.
“I mean it’s silver, it’s shiny, it opens like candy, you know, you grab a handful including this, a kid, a parent would never notice,” said Jennifer Wiley.
The pods can make a person very sick if eaten.
Wiley isn’t sure where the pods came from but doesn’t think it was an accident.
Police didn’t get any other reports of that happening.