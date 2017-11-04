Broncos Week 9 Injury Report: Denver Broncos Are Mostly Healthy To Play The Philadelphia Eagels

By Rick Brown

The Denver Broncos (3-4) will be bringing a mostly healthy squad to Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday to play the Philadelphia Eagles (7-1). There are only three Broncos players listed as questionable and one player that has been ruled out for Sunday’s contest.

The Broncos offense is ranked near the bottom of the league so it needs all the help it can get. Unfortunately, the team may be without Emanuel Sanders and Ron Leary. Sanders has missed the last two weeks and the team’s big play potential has suffered. Newly anointed starting quarterback Brock Osweiler needs Sanders’ speed on the outside to get defenses to stop stacking the box. The Broncos’ run game may take another step backward if Leary is not able to suit up on Sunday.

Denver Broncos Mix And Match Offensive Line Players

The last three weeks have been a real test to the Broncos’ offensive line as at least one player has been ruled out. This week is no different, as Donald Stephenson will be missing his second game. Additionally, Leary is questionable, and if he misses the game it will cause a lot of shuffling along the offensive line. This unit has been tasked with protecting Osweiler, who has not started a regular season game this year. There is some talent up front, but the line cannot seem to produce consistent good play. The line has given up 17 sacks through seven games – that is two sacks a game.

Cody Latimer and Menelik Watson also appeared on the injury report, but were full participants in Friday’s practice.

It appears that all but one starter will be healthy on the defensive side of the ball.

Broncos Defense Looks Healthy And Ready For Eagels

There are only three Broncos defensive players listed on the injury report. Todd Davis is officially listed as questionable. Shane Ray and Will Parks both showed up on the report, but were full participants in practice all week long. Expect Davis to be a game-time decision.

Questionable:

(ILB) Davis, Todd (Ankle) – Limited Participation In Practice

(G) Leary, Ron (Elbow) – Limited Participation In Practice

(WR) Sanders, Emanuel (Ankle) – Limited Participation In Practice

Out: