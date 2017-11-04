Army Ends Air Force’s 306-Game Scoring Streak In 21-0 Win

AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (AP) — Quarterback Ahmad Bradshaw rushed for a career-high 265 yards and Army’s defense ended Air Force’s 306-game scoring streak with a 21-0 win on Saturday.

Air Force had the fifth-longest scoring streak all-time in the FBS before Army’s swarming defense ended it. The last time the Falcons were held scoreless was by Mississippi in the 1992 Liberty Bowl. It was the first time the Falcons were shut out at home since Nov. 1, 1980, according to the school.

The Black Knights (7-2) took a big first step in their quest to capture the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy for the first time since 1996. The winner of the Army-Navy game on Dec. 9 will take home the honor in the annual round-robin competition between service academies.

Army kept the Air Force (4-5) off the board midway through the fourth quarter when the defense stopped the Falcons on downs deep in Army territory. After the offense went on a time-consuming scoring drive, the defense finished off the shutout by forcing an Air Force punt with around 33 seconds remaining. The Falcons missed a 47-yard field goal in the first quarter.

Kell Walker scored twice for the Black Knights, who earned their first win at Falcon Stadium since 2005.

Bradshaw appeared to get sick near the sideline in the first quarter and sat out a play. He made Air Force sick the rest of the afternoon, scoring on a 21-yard run to help Army win its fifth straight game. He didn’t attempt a pass all afternoon in the windy conditions.

The Falcons finished with 95 yards rushing, which is well below their season average (350.2). They had 190 total yards.

Arion Worthman rushed for 34 yards and was 6 of 11 through the air for 95.

The game changed tenor in the second quarter after Worthman missed a wide open Ryan Reffitt for what looked like a sure touchdown. After a punt, Bradshaw led the Black Knights on a nine-play drive that culminated with a 27-yard TD run by Walker to make it 14-0.

Army’s defense took things from there.

TAKEAWAYS

Army: That bye week was put to good use as the Black Knights clamped down on the Falcons’ triple-option offense. It was only their second win against Air Force in the last 12 games.

Air Force: The Falcons have to win two of their final three to become bowl eligible for a 10th time under coach Troy Calhoun. The Falcons lead the series with Army 36-15-1.

UP NEXT

Army: Host Duke next weekend.

Air Force: Host Wyoming on Saturday.

By PAT GRAHAM, AP Sports Writer

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)