High School Installs Security Cameras Inside Student Bathrooms

By Joel Hillan

WINDSOR, Colo. (CBS4) – Students and parents say new surveillance cameras in some of Windsor Charter Academy’s bathrooms are a violation of privacy.

“I think it’s stupid,” said Jonah Oldright, a 9th grader at Windsor Charter Academy. He says it’s all anyone is talking about these days.

“They came into my science class and made a big announcement about it, saying it’s just a precaution. They say it’s not facing the toilets but they are pretty much directly facing the toilets,” he said.

The school assured CBS4 in a statement that both law enforcement and lawyers made sure the installation of the cameras don’t violate the law.

The statement from Executive Director Rebecca Tibbes reads:

“Cameras exist for security purposes of our students. There are no privacy violations because the water closets are from floor to ceilings. There are no cameras in the water closets. They are solely in the washrooms for the security purposes of our students. We have conferred with legal counsel, prior to the installation of the cameras. Law enforcement did a thorough walkthrough. They have assured us that there are not privacy issues. Both counsel and law enforcement agree that is for this addresses safety of our students.”

Meridith Thompson who has a child attending the school doesn’t feel bad for the kids.

“If you are doing something that you don’t want on camera, don’t be doing it, end of story,” she said.

Some of the students we talked with off camera say they now avoid the bathrooms altogether, saying it just makes them feel too uncomfortable.

