Mom Who Left Toddler In Car Overnight In Snow Storm Pleads Guilty

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A mother, who allegedly left her young son in a car overnight during freezing temperatures has pleaded guilty to child abuse and attempted first degree assault.

Nicole Carmon, 27, was accused of leaving her 2-year-old son in a car for 14 hours during a snow storm last December.

The car, a Ford Fusion, was found in a parking lot in Thornton and officers said the vehicle was heavily covered with snow that they couldn’t see inside. When they brushed off the windows they saw the 2-year-old sitting in the car.

 

The toddler was rushed to the hospital where he was treated for hypothermia and frost bite.

Carmon was arrested shortly after.

Court documents show Carmon told police she had six shots of vodka and couldn’t remember where she left her car.

Carmon now faces five to 10 years behind bars.

 

