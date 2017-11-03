Unapproved Pesticide In Pot Sold In Colorado Prompts Health Advisory

DENVER (CBS4) – Health officials in Colorado issued an advisory Friday that unsafe pesticides have been found in certain marijuana and marijuana products manufactured in the state.
According to the advisory, the unapproved pesticide Myclobutanil was found in pot with the label Tree of Wellness.
If you have that brand of marijuana with any of the following names and dates on the label, you are asked to take it back to the place it was purchased from so it can be properly disposed of.
Agent Orange 9.8.17
Blue Dream 10.16.17
Blue Dream 10.2.17
Blue Dream 4.8.17
Blue Dream 8.14.17
Blue Dream 9.1.17
Blue Dream 9.21.17
Blue Dream 9.8.17
Buddah Tahoe 7.1.17
Buddah Tahoe 8.14.17
Cali Orange 10.2.17
Cali Orange 5.23.17
Cali Orange 8.1.17
Celemntine 10.17.17
Chewbacca 10.17.17
Chewbacca 8.14.17
Chewbacca 9.8.17
Critical Mass 7.1.17
Critical Mass 9.1.17
Durban Poison 7.31.17
Durban Poison 8.14.17
Durban Poison 9.1.17
Durban Poison 9.27.17
Fluffhead 7.19.17
Fruity Pebbles 7.19.17
Fruity Pebbles 8.1.17
ICE 9.8.17
Lemon Diesel 3.23.17
Lemon Diesel 9.22.17
Lemon Diesel 9.8.17
Nightmare Cookies 7.19.17
Nightmare Cookies 9.8.17
Northern Lights 10.16.17
Northern Lights 10.2.17
Northern Lights 7.31.17
Northern Lights 8.14.17
Northern Lights 9.1.17
Pink Kush 7.19.17
Pink Kush 8.14.17
Pooty Tang 10.16.17
Pooty Tang 9.1.17
Pooty Tang 9.21.17
Pooty Tang 9.8.17
Purple Headband 10.2.17
Purple Headband 10.23.17
Purple Headband 9.1.17
Purple Headband 9.8.17
Purple Urkel 7.19.17
Purple Urkel 7.31.17
Purple Urkel 9.1.17
Purple VooDoo 7.31.17
Purple VooDoo 9.1.17
Purple VooDoo 9.21.17
Sour Kush 7.1.17
Sour Kush 9.1.17
White Bubba 10.16.17
White Bubba 7.31.17
White Bubba 9.22.17
White Bubba 9.8.17
XXX Diesel 10.16.17
XXX Diesel 10.2.17
XXX Diesel 8.14.17
XXX Diesel 9.8.17
