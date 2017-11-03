Latest Forecast: Gradual Clearing Through Saturday, Then Another Cold Front

DENVER (CBS4) – Friday will start with cloudy skies and patchy fog. The clouds will gradually lift and eventually clear by the afternoon allowing temperatures to turn significantly warmer compared to Thursday.
It will stay mostly clear and dry Friday night into Saturday. Then a cold front will approach from the northwest and should pass over Denver around 5 p.m. Saturday. Behind the front we’ll see temperatures drop about 20 degrees for Sunday. So while Saturday should come close to a record with 74°, Sunday will be slightly below normal for early November with highs in the lower and middle 50s.
A lack of moisture means lower elevations will stay dry all weekend however that will not be the case in the mountains. Periods of snow will first develop early Saturday morning and will then continue at times through Sunday afternoon. Accumulation will range from 1 to 7 inches with the higher amounts along northwest facing slopes north of I-70.
Next week will be sunny but cool on Monday followed by a cold day on Tuesday with a slight chance for light snow possibly mixed with light rain.
Ashton Altieri is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist. Watch him on the CBS4 Morning News weekdays from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. Connect with Ashton on Facebook and on Twitter @AshtonCBS4.