Hit-And-Run Crash Involving Motorcycle Closes Lanes On Federal

DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run crash involving a truck and a motorcycle.
The crash happened at South Federal Boulevard and West Iowa Avenue, police said in a tweet at about 3:35 p.m.
At least one person suffered serious injuries, police said.
Southbound Federal was shutdown in the area as police investigated the crash.
Police said they are looking for a white Chevy truck and the license plate number may include 524N.
We are working to confirm more information.