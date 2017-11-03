Hit-And-Run Crash Involving Motorcycle Closes Lanes On Federal

Filed Under: Denver Police Department, Hit And Run, Motorcycle Crash

DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run crash involving a truck and a motorcycle.

The crash happened at South Federal Boulevard and West Iowa Avenue, police said in a tweet at about 3:35 p.m.

At least one person suffered serious injuries, police said.

Southbound Federal was shutdown in the area as police investigated the crash.

Police said they are looking for a white Chevy truck and the license plate number may include 524N.

We are working to confirm more information.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Weather App
Future Leaders
Together 4 Colorado

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch