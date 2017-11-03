‘Fill The Mayflower’ Aims To Help Military Families Have Better Holiday Season

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – It’s time to Fill the Mayflower again. A big moving van is being filled to help military families have enough food on the table through the holiday season.

The nonprofit group Homefront Heroes tries to fill the “ship” each year, collecting donations of non-perishable food items. The ship is docked at the Safeway at S. Buckley Road and E. Mississippi Avenue in Aurora this weekend. Hours to donate are 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. each day.

All proceeds go to support young military families attached to Buckley Air Force Base. You can also donate cash to purchase gift cards for the military families.

All donations are 100 percent tax deductible.

This is the 12th year for the collection drive.

Additional Information:

For more information on Homefront Heroes see www.homefrontheroes.us. Questions? Contact Linda “Ole” Olson Ferguson, Director of Homefront Heroes, olefergie@msn.com. Checks donations should be made out to “Homefront Heroes.”

