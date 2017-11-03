Denver Breaks Ground On New Stock Show Complex

DENVER (CBS4) – The City of Denver took a major step toward creating a new stock show complex Friday.
Mayor Michael Hancock was the first to break ground on the project at 5135 Race Court. That’s less than a mile north of the current location near Interstate 70 and Brighton Boulevard.
Voters approved the funding for the new project two years ago.
The complex will include new areas for the stock show and spaces for Colorado State University students, including a new sports medicine facility for horses.
CSU and The National Western Stock Show Association will pay for 40 percent of the project. Taxpayers will pay the rest.
While the stock show takes place in January, part of the deal is to use the area year-round for events.