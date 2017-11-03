71 Days With Sunset Before 5 P.M. Ahead As Daylight Saving Time Ends

By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – Can you believe it’s already time to set your clocks back? Daylight saving time ends at 2 a.m. on Sunday.

Starting Sunday the sun will set daily before 5 p.m. in Denver through January 14.

As you set your clocks back an hour this weekend it’s also a good time to check the batteries in your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.

