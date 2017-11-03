71 Days With Sunset Before 5 P.M. Ahead As Daylight Saving Time Ends

By Chris Spears
DENVER (CBS4) – Can you believe it’s already time to set your clocks back? Daylight saving time ends at 2 a.m. on Sunday.
Starting Sunday the sun will set daily before 5 p.m. in Denver through January 14.
As you set your clocks back an hour this weekend it’s also a good time to check the batteries in your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.
Meteorologist Chris Spears travels weekly in the CBS4 Mobile Weather Lab reporting about Colorado’s weather and climate. Check out his bio, connect with him on Facebook or follow him on Twitter @ChrisCBS4.