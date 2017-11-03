Couple Arrested In Murder In Golden RV Park

By Jeff Todd

GOLDEN, Colo. (CBS4) – The couple accused of killing a man inside his trailer at an RV community in Golden has been arrested.

Austin Boutain and his wife Kathleen were arrested in Utah after allegedly murdering a University of Utah student to steal his car.

The Boutains both admitted to investigators from Colorado what happened on the night of Oct. 27 inside Mitchell Ingle’s trailer.

The Boutains said they came to Colorado for legal marijuana. The two lived in a tent underneath 6th Avenue along Clear Creek. They would steal marijuana from dispensaries and sell it on the black market to make money.

Austin Boutain said he sold Ingle marijuana.

A few days later, he and his wife returned to party with Ingle.

The three were drinking alcohol and smoking marijuana but Austin Boutain became upset after Ingle was flirting and making sexual advances to Kathleen.

The arrest warrant says after Ingle went to sleep, the Boutains decided to kill him so they could steal his trailer and truck. Austin Boutain attempted to shoot Ingle with a cross bow but missed. He later slit Ingle’s throat inside the trailer’s bathroom.

Austin and Kathleen both admitted to stealing necessities from the trailer and fleeing in Ingle’s truck.

Both Boutains are facing charges in Utah, but eventually could come to Colorado where they’ll likely face charges of first degree murder, robbery, and theft.

Jeff Todd joined the CBS4 team in 2011 covering the Western Slope in the Mountain Newsroom. Since 2015 he’s been working across the Front Range in the Denver Headquarters. Follow him on Twitter @CBS4Jeff.