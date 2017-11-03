Broomfield Considers Ban On Fracking

By Shaun Boyd

BROOMFIELD, Colo. (CBS4) – From both sides, Broomfield is ground zero for a proxy war over oil and gas development.

This the third anti-fracking effort voters have been asked to decide in as many years.

Supporters are hoping to use it as leverage to force more local control statewide.

The city recently passed a comprehensive plan that includes putting health, safety and welfare first — and approved a legally binding agreement with a company that plans to drill dozens of wells in the city.

However, supporters of 301 say the ballot measure will put pressure on the state, too.

Despite all the outside influence, as of Friday night, voter turnout is at just 25-percent.

From yard signs to flyers to TV ads, big oil and big environmental companies are spending hundreds of thousands of dollars in Broomfield on a ballot measure that has far-reaching implications for the future of oil and gas development.

Former Broomfield Mayor Pat Quinn admits the measure isn’t perfect.

But he says Broomfield needs to take a stand.

He pointis to the other part of the measure that requires – if drilling does happen – it doesn’t impact the health safety and welfare of residents.

