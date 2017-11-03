Brighton Makes Changes After Student Hit And Killed Near School

BRIGHTON, Colo. (CBS4) – An intersection has been changed from a two-way stop to a four-way stop after the death of a 15-year-old student in Brighton.
Students at Brighton High School still can’t believe one of their classmates, Lesly Rodriguez, is gone.
She was hit by a car last week while crossing the street at an intersection right by the school.
Rodriguez died from her injuries a week later.
School leaders are working with Rodriguez’s family on how to celebrate her life and honor her memory.
They are also helping the family of the student driving the car that hit Rodriguez.
There is a GoFundMe for Rodriguez and Friday night the football team planned to hold a moment of silence for her before their game.
