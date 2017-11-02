CBS4 FOOTBALL BLITZ: Bronco Brandon Marshall is the guest for tonight's taping at Viewhouse Centennial (More Info)

Family Identifies 1 Triple Shooting Victim

Filed Under: Grant Street, Scott Ostrem, Shooting Investigation, Thornton, Victor Vasquez, Walmart

THORNTON, Colo. (CBS4)– CBS4 has learned that one of the victims in Wednesday night’s shooting at the Walmart at 98th and Grant Street in Thornton is Victor Vasquez.

His mother and sister confirmed his death.

Vasquez leaves behind two girls. His fiancee is expecting another child.

victor vasquez Family Identifies 1 Triple Shooting Victim

Victor Vasquez (credit: CBS)

The Vasquez family has set up a GoFundMe page in memory of Victor.

Police arrested the suspected gunman in Westminster. They believe Scott Ostrem shot and killed three people inside a Walmart in Thornton on Tuesday.

scott ostrem Family Identifies 1 Triple Shooting Victim

Scott Ostrem (credit: CBS)

CBS4 video captured just before 8 a.m. shows Scott Ostrem being handcuffed on the street and put in a police car near 72nd Avenue and Federal Boulevard.

“He was taken into custody without incident,” said Thornton police spokesman Victor Avila Thursday morning.

arrest Family Identifies 1 Triple Shooting Victim

Copter4 flew over the scene of Ostrem’s arrest. (credit: CBS)

Ostrem, 47, of Denver, was identified Thursday morning as the suspect in Wednesday’s shooting.

walmart shooter 1 Family Identifies 1 Triple Shooting Victim

A Walmart security photo of the suspect Scott Ostrem. (credit: Thornton Police)

Police say Ostrem walked into the Walmart at Grant Street and 98th Avenue just after 6 p.m. and began randomly firing a handgun. Two men were shot and died and a woman who was also shot was taken to the hospital and died soon afterwards.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Weather App
Future Leaders
Together 4 Colorado

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch