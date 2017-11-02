Family Identifies 1 Triple Shooting Victim

THORNTON, Colo. (CBS4)– CBS4 has learned that one of the victims in Wednesday night’s shooting at the Walmart at 98th and Grant Street in Thornton is Victor Vasquez.

His mother and sister confirmed his death.

Vasquez leaves behind two girls. His fiancee is expecting another child.

The Vasquez family has set up a GoFundMe page in memory of Victor.

Police arrested the suspected gunman in Westminster. They believe Scott Ostrem shot and killed three people inside a Walmart in Thornton on Tuesday.

CBS4 video captured just before 8 a.m. shows Scott Ostrem being handcuffed on the street and put in a police car near 72nd Avenue and Federal Boulevard.

“He was taken into custody without incident,” said Thornton police spokesman Victor Avila Thursday morning.

Ostrem, 47, of Denver, was identified Thursday morning as the suspect in Wednesday’s shooting.

Police say Ostrem walked into the Walmart at Grant Street and 98th Avenue just after 6 p.m. and began randomly firing a handgun. Two men were shot and died and a woman who was also shot was taken to the hospital and died soon afterwards.