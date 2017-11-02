Student Hit By Truck Near High School Dies

BRIGHTON, Colo. (CBS4)– A high school student who was struck by what police called a “lifted pickup” near Brighton High School last week, has died.

The victim passed away on Wednesday night, according to Brighton police. They have not released the identity of the victim.

Investigators continue to meet with the district attorney to discuss what charges, if any, could be filed against the driver of the truck.

Police say the victim was crossing Egbert Street at Ninth Avenue when she was hit on Oct. 24. A 17-year-old was driving the truck.

The driver of the truck stayed on scene and has not been identified.

