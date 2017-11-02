CBS4 FOOTBALL BLITZ: Bronco Brandon Marshall is the guest for tonight's taping at Viewhouse Centennial (More Info)

Overnight Camping Fees Announced For Visitors To Remote Hot Springs

Filed Under: Aspen, Camping Permits, Conundrum Hot Springs, Maroon Bells–Snowmass Wilderness, Pitkin County, U.S. Forest Service

ASPEN, Colo. (CBS4) – The U.S. Forest Service is making changes to overnight camping in part of the Maroon Bells-Snowmass Wilderness in hopes that a popular natural hot springs area won’t get “loved to death.”

photo12 Overnight Camping Fees Announced For Visitors To Remote Hot Springs

Conundrum Hot Springs (credit: Colton Johnson)

Starting next summer, visitors to the remote Conundrum Hot Springs who want to stay there overnight will need to reserve a spot to get a permit. The reservations will include a fee.

The hot springs are only accessible via a nine-mile hike from the Aspen area.

“Conundrum is absolutely our top priority for the 2018 season,” said District Ranger Karen Schroyer in a prepared statement.

Reservations will also eventually be required in the Four Pass Loop and Capitol Lake areas.

Details on getting a permit will be available early next year.

