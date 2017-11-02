Latest Forecast: Much Less Wind Today But Also Cooler Tempreataures

By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – The wind will be much lighter on Thursday compared to Wednesday but a simultaneous drop in temperatures means it will feel about the same. High temperatures in the Denver area will be near 60° which is about normal for early November. The Boulder, Fort Collins, and Greeley areas will be cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

It’s all because of a “backdoor” cold front that has moved west from Nebraska. The front will park itself along the I-25 corridor Thursday night into Friday which means the movement of cold air behind the front will subside and allow Friday to be somewhat warmer with highs in the middle 60s.

Then the warmest weather of at least the next seven days will arrive on Saturday with highs in the lower 70s. There current record for Saturday (Nov 4) in Denver is 76° which seems safe at this time. Saturday should also be mostly sunny and dry but also windy at times with westerly winds gusting to 30 mph.

Sunday will be cooler with highs back down to around 60°.

Ashton Altieri is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist. Watch him on the CBS4 Morning News weekdays from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. Connect with Ashton on Facebook and on Twitter @AshtonCBS4.