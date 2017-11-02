Police: Murder Victim Had ‘Chance’ Meetings With Accused

By Karen Morfitt

GOLDEN, Colo. (CBS4)– A man and wife connected to a shooting on the University of Utah campus are now the only suspects in a murder in Golden.

Golden police on Wednesday revealed more information on the victim, Mitch Ingel, 63, and his connection to that couple.

Captain Joe Harvey says Ingel had a couple of “chance” meetings on the walking path that runs right behind the RV park where Ingel was living.

“There was no long term friendship or anything it was sporadic and only a few instances,” Harvey said.

Harvey says the first run-in was just a few days before Ingel was murdered. Neighbors say he had only been in Golden for about one week.

Patricia Brown lived next door to Ingel when he lived at the South Park Mobile Home and RV community.

“It’s sad, it was a shock and today it’s kind of hitting a little more,” Brown said.

Brown was planning to visit Ingel when he settled into his new home.

“He was anxious to move and go to his new place and start traveling more. I think that’s what he was planning on doing,” she said.

Golden police found Ingel’s body inside his RV on Tuesday after a call from Salt Lake City police.

Austin Boutain, 24, has been accused of shooting a student on the University of Utah campus Monday night; his wife Kathleen is also in custody on unrelated charges.

The couple was linked back to Golden after being spotted in a truck – that belonged to Ingel.

Brown says she couldn’t imagine why Ingel, a man who was kind, funny and always willing to help, was the target

“He was just a nice guy he was good guy,” she said, “He’ll be missed.”

Karen Morfitt joined the CBS4 team as a reporter in 2013. She covers a variety of stories in and around the Denver metro area. Connect with her on Facebook, follow her on Twitter @karenmorfitt or email her tips.