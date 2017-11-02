Police: Murder Victim Had ‘Chance’ Meetings With Accused

Filed Under: Austin Boutain, Clear Creek RV Park, Golden, Golden Police, Homicide, Kathleen Boutain, Mitchell Ingel, South Park Mobile Home, University of Utah

By Karen Morfitt

GOLDEN, Colo. (CBS4)– A man and wife connected to a shooting on the University of Utah campus are now the only suspects in a murder in Golden.

Golden police on Wednesday revealed more information on the victim, Mitch Ingel, 63, and his connection to that couple.

utah campus shooting 10pkg frame 179 Police: Murder Victim Had Chance Meetings With Accused

Mitch Ingel (credit: CBS)

Captain Joe Harvey says Ingel had a couple of “chance” meetings on the walking path that runs right behind the RV park where Ingel was living.

“There was no long term friendship or anything it was sporadic and only a few instances,” Harvey said.

utah campus shooting 10pkg frame 299 Police: Murder Victim Had Chance Meetings With Accused

(credit: CBS)

Harvey says the first run-in was just a few days before Ingel was murdered. Neighbors say he had only been in Golden for about one week.

Patricia Brown lived next door to Ingel when he lived at the South Park Mobile Home and RV community.

utah campus shooting 10pkg frame 239 Police: Murder Victim Had Chance Meetings With Accused

(credit: CBS)

“It’s sad, it was a shock and today it’s kind of hitting a little more,” Brown said.

Brown was planning to visit Ingel when he settled into his new home.

“He was anxious to move and go to his new place and start traveling more. I think that’s what he was planning on doing,” she said.

utah campus shooting 10pkg frame 869 Police: Murder Victim Had Chance Meetings With Accused

(credit: CBS)

Golden police found Ingel’s body inside his RV on Tuesday after a call from Salt Lake City police.

Austin Boutain, 24, has been accused of shooting a student on the University of Utah campus Monday night; his wife Kathleen is also in custody on unrelated charges.

boutain Police: Murder Victim Had Chance Meetings With Accused

Kathleen Boutain and Austin Boutain (credit: Salt Lake City Police)

The couple was linked back to Golden after being spotted in a truck – that belonged to Ingel.

Brown says she couldn’t imagine why Ingel, a man who was kind, funny and always willing to help, was the target

“He was just a nice guy he was good guy,” she said, “He’ll be missed.”

Karen Morfitt joined the CBS4 team as a reporter in 2013. She covers a variety of stories in and around the Denver metro area. Connect with her on Facebook, follow her on Twitter @karenmorfitt or email her tips.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Weather App
Future Leaders
Together 4 Colorado

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch