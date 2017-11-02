Gas Leak Forces Evacuation At Restaurants

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (CBS4)– A gas leak forced the evacuation of two restaurants in Greenwood Village on Thursday afternoon.
The gas leak happened near the Boston Market and Torchy’s Tacos on Arapahoe Road. Both restaurants were evacuated.
Crews closed the westbound lanes of Arapahoe Road between Yosemite Street and Greenwood Plaza Boulevard. Drivers are urged to use alternate routes.
Copter4 flew over the restaurants and road that was closed. firefighters had wrapped caution tape around the restaurants and entryway into the Greenwood Plaza.
Crews are working to restore the gas line and reopen the road as soon as possible.
There were no injuries reported.