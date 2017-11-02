Front Range Passenger Rail Service Proposed

DENVER (CBS4) – A group is talking about passenger rail service all along the Interstate 25 corridor. It would stretch from Fort Collins all the way down to Trinidad.
On Thursday, the Front Range Rail Commission talked to lawmakers about the service.
They made 16 recommendations for what should happen next.
That includes getting more public input, defining an exact route and figuring out how to pay for it.
The chair of the commission says the idea is already generating buzz outside of the state.
“We’ve been talking a lot about Trinidad to Fort Collins, stops in places like Denver and Colorado Springs. But even this past week we heard that the community of Cheyenne wants to start participating,” said Sal Pace.
The commission has until December 1 to submit a draft of legislation for the project.