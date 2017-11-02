Death Blamed On Faulty Extinguishers; Recall Prompted

DENVER (CBS4) – More than 37 million fire extinguishers are being recalled. The particular models are made by the “Kidde” company.
The extinguishers with plastic handles and push buttons can clog and nozzles can pop off with enough force to hurt someone.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission says there have been nearly 400 reports of faulty extinguishers responsible for 16 injuries and one death.
Kidde is replacing the recalled products for free.
Customers can call the company at (855) 271-0773.