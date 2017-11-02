Death Blamed On Faulty Extinguishers; Recall Prompted

Filed Under: Faulty Extinguishers, KIDDE, Recall, U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

DENVER (CBS4) – More than 37 million fire extinguishers are being recalled. The particular models are made by the “Kidde” company.

nat fire extinguisher recall 6vo transfer frame 0 Death Blamed On Faulty Extinguishers; Recall Prompted

(credit: CBS)

The extinguishers with plastic handles and push buttons can clog and nozzles can pop off with enough force to hurt someone.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission says there have been nearly 400 reports of faulty extinguishers responsible for 16 injuries and one death.

Kidde is replacing the recalled products for free.

Customers can call the company at (855) 271-0773.

LINK: Kidde Product Safety Recall

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Weather App
Future Leaders
Together 4 Colorado

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch