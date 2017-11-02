Family, Businesses Benefit From World Series Run

HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Astros’ victorious World Series run has not only given an emotional boost to a city still recovering from Hurricane Harvey. It has provided an economic lift as well.

LOS ANGELES, CA – NOVEMBER 01: The Houston Astros celebrate defeating the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-1 in game seven to win the 2017 World Series at Dodger Stadium on November 1, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Tim Bradbury/Getty Images)

And for one Houston family, the journey to a championship gave them a way to financially help their grandparents rebuild after the devastating storm. Brianne Bueno’s family bought two tickets for Game 3 of the World Series in Houston but didn’t use them.

LOS ANGELES, CA – NOVEMBER 01: Houston Astros general manager Jeff Luhnow holds the Commissioner’s Trophy after defeating the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-1 in game seven to win the 2017 World Series at Dodger Stadium on November 1, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

The family raffled them on Facebook and raised enough money to help repair the Houston-area home of Bueno’s grandparents.

LOS ANGELES, CA – NOVEMBER 01: Luke Gregerson #44 of the Houston Astros celebrates defeating the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-1 in game seven to win the 2017 World Series at Dodger Stadium on November 1, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

A local economist says the financial boost from increased spending at restaurants and bars is a shot in the arm for Houston after Harvey.

