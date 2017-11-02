Astros’ Shortstop Pops The Question During Post-Game Interview

HOUSTON (CBS4) – We all know the Houston Astros won the World Series on Wednesday night, but the real winner was Carlos Correa’s girlfriend.

Carlos Correa #1 of the Houston Astros celebrates defeating the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-1 in game seven to win the 2017 World Series at Dodger Stadium on November 1, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Correa interrupted his post-game intervew to pop the question.

“It’s one of the biggest steps of my life, one of the biggest accomplishments of my life and right now I’m about to take another big step in my life. Daniella Rodriguez, will you make me the happiest man in the world – will you marry me?,” asked Correa.

Of course, she said yes. Rodriguez is the 2016 Miss Texas USA.

Correa says late in the game he asked one of the clubhouse attendants to bring the ring if they won. Fortunately, it all worked out. Congratulations!

