Vance Joseph Names Brock Osweiler The New Starter At QB

DENVER (CBS4) – After a poor offensive performance on in Kansas City on Monday night, Broncos coach Vance Joseph has decided to make a change at the quarterback position.

Brock Osweiler will now replace Trevor Siemian as the starter and will lead the offense against the Philadelphia Eagles on the road this Sunday. Vance Joseph informed his team Wednesday morning.

Joseph told the media on Tuesday that “everything was being explored” after the Broncos had five turnovers in their 29-19 loss to the Chiefs. Siemian was 19 for 36 with 198 passing yards, one touchdown and three interceptions.

Despite Siemian’s struggles the last several weeks Joseph had been adamant that Trevor would remain the starting quarterback, but drastically changed his tune on Tuesday. Joseph described Siemian’s interceptions as “horrible” and “horrific.”

“It’s my job to do what’s best for the football team,” said Joseph on Tuesday. “If you try to go to the same way and it doesn’t get better, that’s on me. We have players and coaches putting a lot of time and effort in to get ready for these football games and guys are playing hard, so I think it’s fair to examine that position (quarterback) and all positions.”

In his last three games, all Broncos losses, Siemian has accounted for six interceptions and just two touchdowns and in Week 7 against the LA Chargers the Broncos offense was shut out for the first time since 1992.

The move to Osweiler was the Broncos only option at quarterback given the fact that 2016 first round draft pick Paxton Lynch has been sidelined for much of the season after suffering a shoulder injury in the preseason and has had limited practice time.

This marks Osweiler’s second appearance in the regular season for the Broncos since they brought him back to Denver in early September after he was cut by the Browns. Osweiler also came in for a few snaps in the first half of the Broncos’ Week 6 loss to the Giants after Siemian came out with a minor shoulder injury.

Last season with the Houston Texans Osweiler started 14 games and went 8-6 as the starting quarterback. He threw for 2,957 yards with 15 touchdowns and 16 interceptions.

