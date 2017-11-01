Truck Crashes, Leaks Fuel In Median Of I-25 & Arapahoe

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (CBS4)– A box truck ended up in the median of northbound and southbound lanes of Interstate 25 on Wednesday evening after a crash.

Crews with South Metro Fire Rescue rushed to the scene.

The truck leaked 25 gallons of fuel.

There were road closures of the inside lanes in both northbound and southbound lanes of I-25 south of Orchard Road. All northbound lanes were closed for a while during the initial cleanup and investigation.

What led up to the incident is being investigated. At least one other vehicle was involved in the crash.

Three people were injured.

