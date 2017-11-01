Triple Murder Suspect Pleads Not Guilty

GOLDEN, Colo. (CBS4) – The man accused in the triple murder at a home in Coal Creek Canyon where all the victims were shot in the head pleaded not guilty on Wednesday.
Garrett Matthew Coughlin, of Lakewood appeared in court on Wednesday. He faces life in prison if convicted.
Coughlin has been charged with three counts of of first-degree murder.
A marijuana grow with more than 100 plants was found by investigators inside the home. Drugs are being investigated as a possible motive for the triple murder.
Lance and Kelly White were found dead on their home on Divide View in Coal Creek Canyon on April 15.
Emory Fraker, described as a caretaker for the Whites, was murdered at the same time as the couple.
Coughlin’s trial is scheduled for Dec. 2018.