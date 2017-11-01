Triple Murder Suspect Pleads Not Guilty

Filed Under: Boulder County Sheriff, Coal Creek Canyon, Garrett Coughlin, Garrett Matthew Coughlin, Kelly Sloat-White, Kelly White, Lakewood, Lance White

GOLDEN, Colo. (CBS4) – The man accused in the triple murder at a home in Coal Creek Canyon where all the victims were shot in the head pleaded not guilty on Wednesday.

Garrett Matthew Coughlin, of Lakewood appeared in court on Wednesday. He faces life in prison if convicted.

garrett matthew coughlin from bcso Triple Murder Suspect Pleads Not Guilty

Garrett Matthew Coughlin (credit: Boulder County Sheriff’s Office)


Coughlin has been charged with three counts of of first-degree murder.

coal creek deaths 5pkg789 transfer Triple Murder Suspect Pleads Not Guilty

(credit: CBS)

A marijuana grow with more than 100 plants was found by investigators inside the home. Drugs are being investigated as a possible motive for the triple murder.

0415171250 resized Triple Murder Suspect Pleads Not Guilty

(credit: CBS)

Lance and Kelly White were found dead on their home on Divide View in Coal Creek Canyon on April 15.

wallace kelly white Triple Murder Suspect Pleads Not Guilty

Wallace “Lance” White and Kelly Sloat-White (credit: Boulder County)

Emory Fraker, described as a caretaker for the Whites, was murdered at the same time as the couple.

emory fraker pic Triple Murder Suspect Pleads Not Guilty

Emory Fraker (credit: Boulder County)

Coughlin’s trial is scheduled for Dec. 2018.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Weather App
Future Leaders
Together 4 Colorado

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch