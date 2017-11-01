Scout’s Eagle Project Is Personal

By Kathy Walsh

LITTLETON, Colo. (CBS4)–  An aspiring Eagle Scout in Littleton is encouraging people to “Be the Match.” Zach Mullen is hosting a bone marrow registry drive this Sunday.

It is his Eagle Scout project and it is personal. Zach’s father, Mike, has been battling leukemia.

scout marrow drive bm raw 01 concatenated 131103 frame 52615 Scout’s Eagle Project Is Personal

Zach Mullen (credit: CBS)

Mike Mullen has run countless races. He has climbed 48 Colorado 14ers. But the challenge he faced in August 2016, seemed his most daunting.

scout marrow drive 5pkg frame 194 Scout’s Eagle Project Is Personal

(credit: Mullen Family)

“I started to feel really exhausted,” Mullen told CBS4 Health Specialist Kathy Walsh.

scout marrow drive 5pkg frame 2409 Scout’s Eagle Project Is Personal

Mike Mullen (credit: CBS)

Tests showed he had acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL). Chemotherapy started immediately at the University of Colorado Hospital.

“I was pretty much in the hospital after that for like 45 days,” explained the software developer.

scout marrow drive 5pkg frame 931 Scout’s Eagle Project Is Personal

(credit: Mullen Family)

Mullen was in remission. But in April 2017, 65 rounds of chemotherapy later, the leukemia was back. Mullen needed a bone marrow transplant. His brother, Rob, was a perfect match.

scout marrow drive 5pkg frame 1220 Scout’s Eagle Project Is Personal

Rob Mullen (credit: Mullen Family)

“I was extremely lucky,” said Mullen.

“For it to work out the way it did is just awesome,” said Zach, Mullen’s 15-year-old son.

scout marrow drive 5pkg frame 1379 Scout’s Eagle Project Is Personal

Zach Mullen (credit: CBS)

Zach knows that is not always the case.

“There’s 14,000 people that don’t have that sibling match,” he said.

scout marrow drive 5pkg frame 1764 Scout’s Eagle Project Is Personal

(credit: Mullen Family)

Zach hopes to give those people a chance. The teenager has been in scouting since first grade. For his Eagle Scout project, he is running a bone marrow registry drive.

“Getting on the registry is as simple as a cheek swab,” said Zach.

scout marrow drive 5pkg frame 2054 Scout’s Eagle Project Is Personal

Maureen Mullen (credit: CBS)

Mom, Maureen, is the first to sign up.

Zach will enroll as many people, ages 18 to 44, as possible.scout marrow drive 5pkg frame 1651 Scout’s Eagle Project Is Personal

“I’m so proud of him,” said Mike.

“If I can save one person’s life, that would be great,” said Zach.

The drive is Sunday, Nov. 5 from noon to 4 p.m. at the Littleton United Methodist Church, 5894 S. Datura St., Littleton.

scout marrow drive 5pkg frame 1130 Scout’s Eagle Project Is Personal

Mike Mullen (credit: Mullen Family)

There is good news. Mike Mullen is 160 days out from transplant and shows no signs of leukemia.

For more information on Zach’s drive go to: https://join.bethematch.org/zmeaglescout.

You can also register to join the Be the Match Registry any time at any Bonfils community donor center.

scout marrow drive 5pkg frame 2349 Scout’s Eagle Project Is Personal

(credit: CBS)

In 2016, Bonfils’ Marrow program signed up more than 2,400 people in Colorado and Wyoming to the Be the Match Registry and facilitated 31 transplants. More information is at http://www.bonfils.org/marrow.

The Colorado Avalanche and UCHealth are offering cancer survivors and fans unique opportunities to join in the NHL/NHLPA’s annual Hockey Fights Cancer (HFC) initiative to honor those in the hockey community who have struggled or continue to struggle with the disease.

thumbs to arms 6pkg frame 1818 Scout’s Eagle Project Is Personal

(credit: CBS)

Mike Mullen will be in attendance with other cancer survivors Thursday at the Avalanche’s designated HFC game, Nov. 2, at 7 p.m. against the Carolina Hurricanes at Pepsi Center. For more info, go to https://www.uchealth.org/landing/hockey-fights-cancer-avalanche/.

Kathy Walsh is CBS4’s Weekend Anchor and Health Specialist. She has been with CBS4 for more than 30 years. She is always open to story ideas. Follow Kathy on Twitter @WalshCBS4.

