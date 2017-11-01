Rental Prices Continue To Climb In Denver Metro Area

By Stan Bush
DENVER (CBS4)– A report released Wednesday from rental tracker Apartmentlist.com suggests that rent in Denver is still on the rise.
The data shows a two percent increase in rent in the city from November 2016, though average rental prices dropped 0.9 percent from October of this year.
The median rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Denver is $1,050. A two-bedroom is $1,330.
Apartmentlist.com shows rent in Denver is comparable to Portland, OR and Austin TX. It is slightly more expensive that Colorado Springs, but in the Denver metro area the bedroom communities of Lone Tree, Littleton, and Thornton all have higher median rents for two-bedroom apartments.
Stan Bush is a general assignment reporter at CBS4. His stories can be seen on CBS4 News at 10. Read his bio and follow him on Twitter @StanBushTV.