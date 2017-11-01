High School Students Learn About Dangers Of Prescription Drugs

By Tori Mason

DENVER (CBS4)– Prescription and over-the-counter medications are the most commonly abused drugs among high school seniors after marijuana.

Many believe that because prescription drugs are prescribed by a doctor, they’re safe to take. When prescriptions are misused, they can be just as dangerous as illegal drugs.

To help Colorado students become educated about the dangers of prescription medications, Walmart is sponsoring a new program for high school students across the state.

The online course teaches students about the dangers of prescription drugs and what can happen if they fall into the wrong hands.

A group of North High School students got a first look at the digital course on Wednesday.

“I think the program is really informative. It shows you every side effect, how it affects you and what it does to your body. It’ll definitely help me make better decisions,” said North High School student Marisa Bonacquisti.

Colorado Attorney General Cynthia Coffman says it is important schools encourage students to make smart decisions, but a lot of that education should begin at home.

“It’s not cliché to say kids are seeing things at a younger age than we did as adults growing up. They need to learn earlier about the risks so they can make good decisions,” said Coffman.

Walmart expressed their support for Pres.Donald Trump’s declaration of a public health emergency on opioids last week.

They’ve since committed to help bring this curriculum to high schools across Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois and Indiana, all at no cost to the schools.

