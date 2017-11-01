Coach Of Dominating Pioneers Pleased To ‘Add To The Tradition’

By Alan Gionet

University of Denver Pioneers hockey head coach Jim Montgomery joined CBS4 sports anchor Michael Spencer for Xfinity Monday Live at the ViewHouse Centennial.

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4) – The Pios won their eighth national title back in April and were voted as the unanimous number one team in the country on Monday, marking the sixth consecutive week that the Pios have been atop the USA Today poll.

“Emotions are coming back as I watch the celebration,” said Montgomery when watching highlights from DU’s 3-2 win over Minnesota-Duluth. “Just so happy for our student-athletes. It stays with you forever. They’re going to be better people and it’s awesome for us to be able to add to the great tradition of DU hockey.”

The Pios are coming off their first weekend sweep of the season after beating Boston University 4-3 on Friday followed by a 6-1 win over Boston College.

“The BU game was great for us. That gave us tremendous growth. We’re going to so much better because of it. Because we played a team that came after us and we responded well. Saturday night we learned from some of the hiccups we made on Friday and we were outstanding.”

After three non-conference series to begin the year, the Pios will begin conference play this weekend in the always tough National Collegiate Hockey Conference.

“I’ve always found the last two years, our conference has a .700 winning percentage in the national tournament, which is unheard of. It’s because we battle each other and we prepare each other so well.”

The Pios will begin NCHC play with a trip to Western Michigan on Friday and Saturday.

Alan Gionet is anchor of CBS4 This Morning and reports on a wide variety of issues and "Good Question" stories. He started at CBS4 in 1994.